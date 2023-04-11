By Christopher Oji

There was pandemonium today in Magodo, Isheri, Lagos, as hoodlums clashed over a Court judgement.

Many people were injured while commercial activities were grounded as there was free for all between two factions of hoodlums who were employed by the two parties disputing the land.

People scampered for safety while motorists and commuters were attacked as the hoodlums were shooting and throwing stones and other dangerous weapons at each other.

A resident Mathew kolawole , told Daily Sun Newspapers that he was told that a family won a Court case over some plots of land and had come to effect judgement when the other party who was not favoured employed some thugs to resist the party who came to effect the judgement.

” The party who came to effect the Court order,also came with its’ thugs, so it was free for all. Guns, matchetes, daggers,charms, and other cudgels were freely used. Some passersby were also manhandled while some vehicles were touched. My brother, we are tired of this area. Everytime is one land judgement or the other and it doesn’t always end well. People must be injured”

Lagos State Police Publlic Relations Officer PPRO SP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed that there was tension in the area over land dispute.

He said, ” we moved in and calm the situation. We have advised the people to go to the Court and stop taking laws into their arms. Our police teams are there to maintain peace and order”.

As at the time of filling this report, there is heavy Police presence in the area keeping vigil.

A senior Police officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity as he was not supposed to speak with the press,said,” we are here to maintain law and order. I don’t know when we shall leave,but as you can see, we have restored normalcy in the area”.