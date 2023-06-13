From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The leadership of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), has congratulated Senator Godswill Akpabio on his emergence as the President of the 10th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

PANDEF said it welcomed the outcome of the election, saying that it has provided some degree of balance in the national government.

The Forum, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Ken Robinson, described the imperious attempt by some groups and individuals to foist an “all-Muslim” leadership on the country as not only unfortunate, but also incendiary.

PANDEF noted that the relevancy of “power balance” to national order at this time of the nation’s democratic experience, and existence as a nation, cannot be overstated.

“PANDEF says the 63 senators who voted for Senator Akpabio’s emergence as Senate President are true patriots, who stood for equity, fairness, and justice. We salute their courage and statesmanship in putting Nigeria’s unity and stability before parochial interests.

“We thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for their firm resolve on the zoning of the Senate presidency to the South-South, and for following through on it.

“PANDEF is confident that Senator Godswill Akpabio, with his wealth of experience, and knowledge of the dynamics of the polity, will provide the desired leadership and candor in directing the affairs of the Senate, and, indeed, the National Assembly, to the utmost benefit of the people of Nigeria.

The Forum further restated its commitment to the promotion of peace, unity, and sustainable development in the Niger Delta region, and the nation as a whole.