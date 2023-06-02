…says timing was wrong

From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Pan Niger Delta Forum PANDEF has commended the Government of President Bola Tinubu for the removal of petrol subsidy but that the timing was wrong.

Its National Publicity Secretary made this disclosure via telephone interview with journalists yesterday

He further added that the President should have attended to other pressing issues in the country instead of announcing the subsidy removal knowing the mood in the country.

“Let me say that President Tinubu’s statement during his inauguration address that fuel subsidy is gone, was rather imperious and a bit insensitive to the mood in the country. It could have been expected that the President would have avoided it and spoke to other issues and perhaps thereafter engage stakeholders at various levels before coming up with any statement of fuel subsidy.

“:The truth of the matter is, fuel subsidy cannot be sustained. People become billionaires overnight from that racket. There are a lot of anomalies from this fuel subsidy, so it has to go, PANDEF supports that it has to go.

“But in the process of making that announcement, the timing was not right with due respect to Mr President and I think what they need to do now is damage control and quickly gather stakeholders at various levels of government and bring up a national process to see how we can manage and reduce the negative effects of this decision that was taken ,he said

Robinson urged the present administration need to reactivate the National Orientation Agency because Nigerians have developed a lot attitudes that can only be corrected through constant teaching and counselling.

He , therefore called on president Bola Tinubu to quickly look for measures to reunite the country as Nigeria has never been divided like this before.

.