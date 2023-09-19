By Henry Uche

PalmPay, a leading fintech platform dedicated to driving financial inclusion, was recently awarded the ‘Most Outstanding Payment Platform of the Year’ by Marketing Edge, a leading source of news for marketing, media and advertising professionals in Nigeria at its 20th Anniversary and Awards Ceremony over the weekend.

This award highlights PalmPay’s exceptional contribution to the fintech industry and its commitment to providing users with accessible, innovative and reliable payment solutions across Nigeria.

Commenting on the award, Chika Nwosu, Managing Director of PalmPay, said, ‘We are delighted to receive this award because it is indeed a testament to the great strides of PalmPay in Nigeria. This award underscores the team’s efforts in revolutionizing the payment landscape and ensuring that PalmPay remains at the forefront of cutting-edge technology and user experience.

‘PalmPay is set to revolutionize the banking experience by offering a dynamic and rewarding experience to drive financial inclusion.’

Nwosu maintained that PalmPay was selected as the standout payment platform based on its dedication to delivering secure, convenient, and efficient payment services to its over 25 million users, 400,000 merchants and 500,000 Agents across Nigeria.

He added that the company’s success stems from its user-centric approach, continuous product enhancements, and commitment to staying ahead of industry trends. The platform offers a seamless and reliable payment experience, allowing users to make transactions, pay bills, transfer funds, and access a range of financial services effortlessly.

‘Thiis award marks a significant milestone for PalmPay, reinforcing its position as an industry leader in the fintech ecosystem. The company remains dedicated to further advancing its technology, expanding its user base, and delivering even more innovative solutions to empower individuals and businesses’ he affirmed.

Marketing Edge Group is renowned for recognizing excellence and innovation across diverse sectors.