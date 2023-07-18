.. says disbursement should be monitored

From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Former Chief of Staff, Imo State Government,President, Ugwumba Leadership Centre for Africa.Uche Nwosu has commended President Bola Tinubu for the N8,000 palliatives to 12 million poor and vulnerable households for six months to absorb the economic shocks triggered by fuel subsidy removal.

Nwosu while speaking in a telephone conversation with journalists yesterday stressed that there are a lot of Nigerians in need of the palliatives and appealed that it should be increased.

He added that there should be formation of committee to monitor the disbursement of the fund to avoid what happened in the previous administration.

” We are appealing and we pray that the president hears our cry and increase the palliatives from N8000 to N20,000 or N30,000,so that the people that received it can be to use it to improve their lives instead of just buying food with it.

” We have people that really need this fund in the country and for the disbursement to be effective,this government should form committee that is made up of people that have integrity and are ready to serve the nation because the government agencies have failed us.

The names of the beneficiaries should be published with the local government before disbursement and the traditional rulers and non-governmental organizations should be involved in the selection so that it won’t be business as usual.”

He, further called on Nigerians to stop playing politics with the the program, adding that hunger has no party,tribe or religion.