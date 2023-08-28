…group sets up committee to monitor distribution

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, (COSEYL), the apex sociopolitical youth group in the South East geopolitical zone has urged the South East governors to ensure that the palliative accrued from the fuel subsidy removal gets to the right people in their States and not members of their families.

President General of the Igbo group, Goodluck Ibem in a statement on Monday noted that though it does not reckon with the distribution of the palliatives but said the federal government should keep to their promise.

He said “Information available to us reviewed that N5 billion and food items like rice, indomie and others were released for onward distribution to the poor masses given the self inflicted hardship brought by increment in the pump price of fuel and other petroleum products.

“Though we are totally against the palliatives given by FG to deceive the masses into accepting the new fuel price of N630 per litre that is very difficult for Nigerians to buy, but the money and food items so far released is our collective commonwealth which belongs to Nigerians.

“We demand that the state governors of the 5 South East states must ensure that the distribute the palliatives to the poor masses and not to their families, friends or party faithfuls.

“We demand to know how they intend to identify the poor people among us who are the real beneficiaries of the said palliatives.

“We don’t want what happened during the COVID-19 pandemic were governors and government officials pocketed monies and stored food items in privates warehouses while the people die in hunger and starvation to repeat itself. All the palliatives must get to the people.

“We want President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to know that the palliatives so far given out does not change the collective demand of Nigerians for him to reverse the price of fuel back to N165 per litre. This demand is sacrosanct.

“We have set up a committee that will monitor how the money and food items are being distributed by the governors in the zone.

“We call on all and sundry to wake-up and protect our commonwealth so that what is right will be done”. Ibem stated.