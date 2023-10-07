From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Nasir Idris has flagged off the distribution of 210 trucks of grains worth N5.7 billion to 550,000 families across the 21 local government areas in the state.

Idris, who flagged off the distribution at Maiyama Town on Friday, directed the committee in charge of the items to be firm in the equitable distribution of the grains to the people.

He recalled that his administration had distributed 6,750 tons (135,000 bags) of fertilizer worth N2.3 billion free to the farmers alongside assorted grains to households across the state.

Said he: “The distribution of these palliatives beginning from today will continue until every beneficiary receives their allocation. Each local government has received 10 trucks consisting of rice, millet and maize.

“Kebbi State Government expended over N5.7 billion to procure these grains. Palliative distribution committees have been constituted in every local government.”

He said members of the committee in each local government consisted of commissioners, special advisers to the governor, members of the State House of Assembly, council chairmen, party chairman, DSS, traditional rulers, organized labour, among others.

“I am directing these committees to be firm and resolute in the equitable distribution of the grains. About 550,000 families of federal, state and local government workers to community leaders at ward levels are expected to benefit from the grains.

“To provide a solid, lasting and sustainable means of livelihood to our citizenry, support will be provided for dry season crop production to create a cycle of agriculture activities. Currently, Kebbi State had enrolled into 2023/2024 Federal Government’s Special Dry Season Programme for food security.

“Under this programme, farmers will be supported with subsidized inputs and solar irrigation pumps to cultivate rice, wheat, maize and cassava in the dry season.”

He urged all the genuine farmers in the state to enroll into the programme.

While appealing to opposition party members to join his administration, he said his administration has responded to issues of banditry, boat mishap, windstorm disasters and other natural disasters with supply of palliatives and relief materials.