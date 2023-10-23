From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Monday, commenced the distribution of 12,000 bags of rice and maize to vulnerable households across the six Area Councils of the FCT.

Distribution of the palliative food items, scheduled to take place for two days, commenced at Kwali, Kuje and Abaji Area Councils on Monday.

Speaking on behalf of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, in Kwali, Secretary, Area Council Services Secretariat, Bitrus Garki explained that the exercise was part of the FCTA’s distribution of palliatives to vulnerable residents, adding that each Area Council would get not less than 2000 bags of rice and maize.

He said: “You may recall that about two weeks ago, the FCT Administration organised an event where some of the food items were distributed to various groups.

“This includes Area Councils, representatives of 17 Chiefdoms, religious organisations, civil servants and vulnerable groups.

“The feedback we received from that exercise was incredibly encouraging, which is why we are expanding the distribution today.

“Today, we are gathered here to carry on with this noble gesture, aligning it with the renewed

hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu, which aims to instill hope for a better future for all Nigerians.

“Under this phase of the distribution, we are bringing the items closer to the people, ensuring direct outreach to the vulnerable groups, taking place simultaneously in all the six Area Councils of the FCT.”

The Secretary urged the beneficiaries to utilise the items for the betterment of their families, advising them against selling the items, stressing that the gesture was meant to provide sustenance in this challenging times.

According to him, the initiative was an integral part of the Federal Government’s approach to mitigate the effects of the removal of fuel subsidy which unfortunately has resulted in increased food market prices.

“We recognise the challenges faced by our fellow citizens and it is our responsibilities to address these hardships and provide necessary support during these challenging times.”

Like in Kwali, the message was the same in Kuje and Abaji Area Councils, where the Secretaries of Agriculture and Rural Development, SociaL Development Secretariats; Lawal Kolo Geidam, and Ibrahim Aminu, respectively.

Chairman, Kwali Area Council, Danladi Chia, commended the Tinubu and FCT Minister for the support and promised to ensure equitable distribution of the palliatives to the target beneficiaries.

Corroborating Geidam, his Kuje counterpart, Abdullahi Suleiman Sabo, assured that the food items would get to every vulnerable person in his Council.

Sabo noted that his Council was known for integrity and honesty, believing that he would give account of his stewardship to God one day, even as he pledged to ensure intended beneficiaries would items are meant for get them,

He equally expressed gratitude to Tinubu and Wike for the items, decrying that though Kuje boasts the largest landmass in the FCT, it could not reap from its agricultural potentials due to insecurity which continues to bedevil the Council.

Beneficiaries who spoke to us at the three Area Councils, also commended the President and FCT Minister for the palliatives.

Philip Maikasuwa, a leader of disabled persons in Kuje, however, appealed for consideration for gainful employment.

Another beneficiary, Rashidat Tauheed, a graduate of FCT College of Education, said that the disabled persons would never forget the gesture. She also appealed to be gainfully employed.