From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Nasir Idris has disclosed that the state government would distribute food items consignments coming from the Federal Government,which were meant to be sold to people on subsidized rate,free of charge.

Idris disclosed this during a courtesy visit of team of Union Bank Plc/ Tropical General Investments Group(TGI) ,led by its Chairman,Alhaji Faruk Gumel at the Government House, Birnin Kebbi.

According to him,”President has directed the CBN, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Ministry of Humanitarian Services to release good stuff, assorted food including fertilizer. And ,I want to assure Kebbi State people that,once we get these consignments,we are not going to sell it to our people. Because,the approval that was given by the Federal Government was that,we should sell it to our people at a subsidized rate.

“But this Government will buy it from the Federal Government and distribute it free of charge to our people. Also, the civil servants, we are looking at what we are going to do and insha Allahu,we would come out on how to ease the effects of subsidy removal on the Civil servants “.

Governor Idris also assured Gumel,who is also Chairman of TGI/ Wacot Rice Mills that his administration would facilitate how President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would come over to Argungu to commission the company’s 2nd phase of their rice production unit.

He commended them for investing in the state stressed that,the company has reduced level of unemployment rate in the state.

Earlier, Alhaji Faruk Gumel,the Chairman of Union Bank Plc/ TGI, said they were in Government House to felicitate with the Governor over his victory at the poll and to intimate him about the progress made by Wacot Rice Mills,a subsidiary company under TGI.

He disclosed that the company second phase of Rice Mill production have completed,as the engineers have started withdrawing from the site.

Gumel assured the Governor that the company are ready to partner with the state government in any areas to move the state forward stressed that,they would be ready to release data they are using at the rural level to assist farmers for the state government for palliative distribution.

He added that,the company are ready to train talented citizens of the state in rice milling,partners on infrastructure development and establishing Rice Academy for the benefits of entire African.