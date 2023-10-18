…Says over 3000 Palestinians killed since October 7

…Berates West over support for Israel

From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Palestinian Ambassador to Nigeria, Abdullah Shawesh, has lamented the Tuesday attack on the Baptist Hospital in Gaza.

This was even as the Palestinian envoy berated the West led by the United States for its support to Israel.

Briefing journalists in Abuja, Shawesh said several days ago, Israel called for the evacuation of Gaza’s hospitals, a call he stated, was completely rejected by the hospitals staff, as it was a call for the slow killing of sick and injured patients who were receiving health services.

Shawesh also said before the end of yesterday (Tuesday, October 17), around 5:30 pm (Jerusalem time), Israeli occupation war aircrafts bombed the Baptist Hospital in Gaza, which is a very old Christian hospital in which dozens of displaced families had taken shelter because they believed that the hospital side by side with the church were safe haven and completely immune from military attacks, in accordance with international law.

“The death toll of the Palestinians in this massacre has so far reached about 500 people, the majority of them are women and children, in addition to several hundreds wounded.

“Yesterday, immediately after this horrific attack, the designated digital spokesman for the Israeli Prime Minister Hanania Naftali published a tweet admitting that Israel had bombed the Baptist Hospital in Gaza, ——- later on, he deleted his tweet.

“Since last Saturday October 7, the death toll on the Palestinian side is more than 3000 (three thousands), 2/3 of them are children and women. More than a thousand is still missing under the rubble,” Shawesh said.

Shawesh further said the West, led by the United States of America, which did not stop lecturing and preaching about international law and human rights law, and which did not stop providing unconditional and unequivocal support to the Israeli occupation, did not condemn the Israeli attack on the Baptist Hospital in Gaza, and the countries, in particular have paralyzed last Monday Security Council, and prevented it from adopting a resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza.

“Many Western media outlets are waging a dirty war against the Palestinian people by broadcasting and distributing dozens of false and fake news, with the aim of portraying the Palestinians as murderers, thugs and inferior subhuman beings in a re-engineering of the global consciousness towards full acceptance of the Israeli genocide and war crimes against the Palestinian people currently underway. All the talk of Western leaders about protecting Palestinian civilians is an empty talk, lip services, and no more than throwing ash in the eyes.

“The double standards, the hypocrisy, and the full support and sponsorship of many Western countries, encourages Israel to implement its old plans of expelling the Palestinian people from Gaza to Egyptian Sinai Peninsula, in a cluster clear attempt to repeat the ethnic cleansing that the Palestinians were subjected to in 1948.

“International law must be respected, especially international humanitarian law and human rights law. There should be no exception or impunity for Israel, and it should not be above the law.

“It is time for the international community to stand firm and united in support of the international law.

“For everyone around the world should, raise your voice loudly at this historical juncture.

“If not you, then who? If not now, when?” the Palestinian envoy asked.