From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The funeral ceremonies of the late Pa Joseph Omowaye Alo (aka Olopa ibile) have been scheduled to commence on Wednesday 11th October 2023.

All activities as announced by the Alo family of Odo-Agbe in Ido-Ekiti, Ido-Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State will be held in the home town of the late patriarch.

Pa Joseph Alo who was born on 22nd February 1940 died on 7th of August, 2023 after a brief illness.

The deceased who was the father of the renowned man of God, Prophet Sam Olu Alo was aged 83.

A statement by the Adamimogo Media Partners/Support Group said there will be the commissioning of two blocks of classrooms at Community High School, Temidire-Ekiti, St Benedict Catholic Primary School, Ido-Ekiti and a hall at Odo Agbe, Ido Ekiti.

Artistes Night will be held at Komt Hotel & Suites Hall, Igbole Road, Ido Ekiti on Wednesday 11th of October, by 5 pm.

On Thursday 12th of October, the corpse leaves the Bell Funeral Homes Ado Ekiti by 10am to his compound behind INEC office, Ipere Road, Ido Ekiti and

Lying-In-State / Wake-Keep will take place same day at his family compound Odo-Agbe Street, Ido Ekiti by 5pm.

On Friday 13th of October, Burial/Interment will hold at his house behind INEC office, Ipere Road, Ido Ekiti by 8am while outgoing/thanksgiving service will follow at CAC Oke-Isegun DCC headquarters by 10am.

Reception/entertainment of guests holds at Komt Hotel Hall, Igbole Road and T-Junction at Odo-Agbe Street, Ido Ekiti by 12 noon.

Baba was survived by his wife, Madam Grace Alo and children among whom is Prophet Sam Olu Alo (Baba Adamimogo) the Planter of C.A.C Grace of Mercy Prayer Mountain.