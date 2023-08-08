Ozekpedia has, in the last four weeks, dealt with “Buharocracy” as a concept of government that is antithetical to democracy and its tenets. The first three trenches were titled: “How Buharocracy put Nigeria in Throes”. The fourth tranche was advisedly titled: “Buharocracy: Know Ye the Concept?”. Today, Ozekpedia rolls out the fifth part which is titled, “Ozekpedia and The Toxicity of Buharocracy”.

For those who have not been following these series, Ozekpedia (2023) is my newly coined neologism modeled after Encyclopedia (1751-1772); Smithsonia (1846); Wikipedia (2001); Scholarpedia (2006); Legalpedia (2007); Europedia (2008) and Osepedia (2021). Ozekpedia has now debuted in 2023.

As promised in our last outing, we shall henceforth “take a peep into some specific instance of the use, misuse and negative impact of Buharocracy, instead of democracy”.

Ozekpedia and the toxicity of buharocracy

The behavior of a man becomes his mark in the long run.

Do you really know Buhari? If yes, how much of him? What qualities does he possess? Have you ever heard about the term Buharism? I have now renamed it “Buharocracy”. The latter concept is wider and deeper. I would take you down historical memory lane, albeit briefly, to fathom a one time dictator that bestrode the narrow world of Nigeria like a colossus, while “we petty men walked under his huge legs and peep about to find ourselves dishonouurable graves” (Cassius to Btrutus in Julius Caeser, by William Shakespeare, Act I Scene II).

It was Jakande, who first used the term “Buharism”, after his incaseration ordeal. This was what happened. Recall that upon assumption of office as military Head of State, Buhari – then within his thirties – arrested all former public officers and dumped them into military detention. On a certain day in February, 1984, Brigadier Tunde Idiagbon, the then Chief of Staff and second-in-command to Buhari (the brain box of the Buhari military junta), announced that three (3) Governors of the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN), had allegedly confessed to receiving monies amounting to #2.8 million from a French Company – Bouygues Nig. Ltd. He hinted that they would be charged before the Special Military Tribunal. This unverified statement of Idiagbon was publicly refuted by Chief Obafemi Awolowo – the then leader of the UPN. Upon trial, Chief Bola Ige of Oyo State, and Adekunle Ajasin of Ondo State, were discharged and acquitted. Olusegun Onabanjo was convicted for alleged knowledge of the donation to the party. It was established that Idiagbon had lied to the nation; but who had the guts or kidney to tell them that they lied to the nation? Moreso at in a time when embarrassment to public officers was made a crime pursuant to Decree No. 4 (Public Officers Protection Decree)?.

It did not simply end there. In a bid to cleanse his party’s name from oozing the mess, Awolowo (ever so strong in principles) published the entire accounts of the party (UPN). He noted that contributions were received by the party; and that the Lagos State Government had contributed 20 million naira. Buhari promptly arrested Lateef Jakande – the Governor- for no reason, other than daring to reveal Lagos’ own contribution. Jakande would have rotted in Buhari’s military gulag into which he was clamped if not for the hand of fate that brought the Buhari dictatorial military regime to an abrupt end. Talk about Deus Ex Machiina. It was when Jakande was released and he addressed the press, that he used the term, – Buharism. “Buharism” – a disastrous ideological mantra based on executive lawlessness, religious fanaticism, high – handedness, ethnic jingoism and sheer ignorance is what I have now turned into “Buharocracy” “Buharocracy” is the art of practising all other “crazies” such as Selectocracy, Judocracy, Electionocracy, Executocracy and legislotocracy. It is a pretentious tendency, clothed with devilish, Janus-faced wield of power. It is anchored on anti-democratic practices by a clamorous and vainglorious demagogue. It is a form of government that is shambolic and duplicitous and signposts ignoble show of national ignorance and global failure. The concept is bad for all intents and purposes. Let us take a look at some specific instances.

Pre – 2015 and the eclipse of national disaster

Before May 29, 2015, Nigeria was governed by Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan – after his 2011 presidential victory. I would not say Nigeria was at it’s best; but the economy was manageable, fair enough for habitation and good living. It overthrew South Africa as the biggest economy with over $500 billion rebased economy. But, the administration was greeted with rising insecurity and insurgency – especially in the North East- which was believed by close watchers to have been orchestrated by persons that desperately wanted the government to fail at all cost, so as to remove Jonathan from power. The abduction of 276 Chiboks girls by the Boko Haram was the last straw that broke the Carmel’s back. It finally sealed the fate of the Jonathan administration. There was therefore the urgent need for an alternative government. The alternative came under the guise of “change”. But, did we know the change?. Did Nigerians care to know? I think not. How I wish Nigerians could foresee the 8 years of Buhari’s disastrous misgovernance of Nigeria. I had warned serially and continually. But, Nigerians, like the Bourbons of European history who learnt nothing and forgot nothing, paid deaf ears to me. Like the Egyptian king Ramesse II. (c. 1279- 1213BC), Nigerians chose to be deaf. By the time they woke up from their cocooned deep slumber, it was too late to ward off a ferocious dictator dressed in the beautiful garb of white babariga and sokoto.

Buhari has, surprisingly, beaten his chest many times, trumpeting his purported achievements.

In his response to Bloomberg’s questions published on June 21, 2022, Buhari said that his administration will be leaving Nigeria “in a far better place than he found it.” Did I hear him well? Is it Nigeria from planets Mars, Neptune, Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn or Uranus? I do not. Or do you? But one this is clear to me, Behari was certainly not referring to our mother-Earth planet.

He blurted out, narcistically, as usual: “We leave Nigeria in a far better place than we found it. Corruption is less hidden for Nigerians feel empowered to report it without fear, while money is returned; terrorists no longer hold any territory in Nigeria, and their leaders are deceased, and vast infrastructure development sets the country on course for sustainable and equitable growth.” … In the area of corruption, as you are all aware, I am determined to ensure that we do not have a repeat of what has gone on in previous administrations and we have taken a strong stand against pervasive corruption.”

These words of a true poseur and an obviously unfulfilled despot, defile the many facts that stare Nigerians in the face. He spoke exactly the opposite of what is on ground. The words also defy scriptural admonitions.

The Holy Bible admonishes, “Let someone else praise you, and not your own mouth; an outsider, and not your own lips.” – Proverbs 27:2 (NIV). Islam’s Imam Ali (A.S) said, “a man who praises himself displays his defiancy of intellect.” In the same vein, Imam Malik was more pungent, “verily, when a man starts praising himself, then his honour will leave him.”

There are many reasons why people resort to praising themselves, such as Buhari did and still does:

1.) They lack confidence in their abilities and judgement; as they have a low esteem.

2.) On the other extreme, they may have too much and overblown confidence in their abilities and judgement.

3.) They need compensation over their low esteem through validation and praises from others.

4.) Such persons are arrogant and prideful: have a narcistic personality disorder, with an inflamed sense of self-importance that requires constant admiration, attention and praises.

What could be the reason for Buhari’s vainglorious self – praises? I do not know. Or, do you? Your answer may be good as mine.

To hit the nail on the head of the nuclueos of this discourse, an analysis of the tripodal agenda of the Buhari – led administration in comparison with the pre – 2015 status would help out. But it should be noted that, at the very early stage of his administration, I had pleaded; even admonished him; but all fell on deaf ears. – https://ww.nairaland.com/2416049/buharis-first-30-days-office/1 ; Buhari’s First 30 Days In Office Dismal, Uninspiring – Ozekhome – Politics (2) ; June 30, 2015; “https://www.premiumtimesng.com/features-and-interviews/195427-how-others-view-the-present-government-part-2-by-mike-ozekhome.html?tztc=1; How others view the present government (Part 2), By Mike Ozekhome; December 25, 2015”. Some Nigerians – sycophantic Buharists and Buharadeens-had bayed for my patriotic innocent blood. Most later recanted, called me and apologized. Some still do today. Let us take some samples of his performance c.

The economic melt down that was beyond repairs

During his first term as President, after making three executive orders, the economic environment became more toxic and more unconducive for investors.

Major economic indicators such as unemployment, oil depletion, capital flight, dis-investment, etc, surfaced. I would blaze through the GDP and Inflation rates in the last 8 years.

Gross domestic product (GDP)

The growth of Nigeria’s economy dropped drastically during the fourth quarter of 2015, from 2.84 percent to 2.11 percent; and in the fourth quarter of 2016 to 0.36 percent. In the second quarter of 2016, the economy worsened and a decline of – 2.06 per cent was recorded. Hence, the first ever recession experienced since 25 years’. In the third quarter of 2016, a decline of – 1.3 percent was recorded. The first quarter of 2017 saw the growth of our GDP at – 0.92 per cent, the remaining quarters growth rate were at 0.72, 1.17 and 2.11 respectively.

There was a real economic turn down in 2018. The GDP growth declined and never rose above 2 percent. In 2019, the GDP growth rate was 2.21%, a 0.29 increase from 2018. In 2020, it reduced to -1.79%, a 4% decline from 2019. In 2021, the GDP growth rate was 3.65%, a 5.44% increase from 2020.

Our GDP continued reducing and wallowing in the aqua of uncertainty till Q3 2022 growth rate recorded a decrease by 1.78% points from the 4.03% growth rate recorded in Q3 2021 and decreased by 1.29% points relative to 3.54% in Q2 2022. However, quarter-on-quarter, real GDP grew at 9.68% in Q3 2022, reflecting a higher economic activity in Q3 2022 than the preceding quarter. The World Bank forecasts the Nigerian economy to grow by 2.8 percent in 2023, down from 3.3 percent in 2022. What a pity! Is this how a country grows and develops? Whoever eventually emerges president after the Presidential Election petition hearing is surely going to inherent the abysmal and wanton failure of Buhari, his predecessor. May God help us.

Thought for the week

“I much prefer the sharpest criticism of a single intelligent man to the thoughtless approval of the masses”. (Johannes Kepler).