• Nobody can stop me from visiting Kanu -Ejimakor replies IPOB

From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The controversy legal representation of detained leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu generated recently, is yet to die down.

Kanu’s family had last week, announced the sacking of Mike Ozekhome SAN and Ifeanyi Ejiofor as counsel to the IPOB leader, citing some alleged wrong doings.

This even as another of Kanu’s lawyers, Aloy Ejimakor has said nobody can stop him from visiting the IPOB leader at the DSS headquarters.

The family in a fresh statement said there was no way Ozekhome SAN and Ejiofor, the two sacked counsel of the IPOB leader could impose themselves on Kanu as their client.

The IPOB leader family’s position was against the backdrop of reports making the rounds that the two dropped lawyers made claims they were still the defence counsel in the Federal Government’s case against Kanu.

Insisting that the family’s decision in debriefing the coumsel was final, spokesperson of the family, Kanunta Kanu in a statement he said was to throw more light on why the family took the action, stated that Kanu’s legal representatives were absent in court on October 28, 2022, while stay of execution was granted against their client.

Kanunta accused Ozekhome of not making any attempt to see Kanu after the four months long adjournment of the matter.

The statement read in part, “On October 28, 2022, Nnamdi Kanu’s legal representatives were absent in court while stay of execution was granted. Who represented Nnamdi Kanu on this particular day and why?

“As lawyers to Nnamdi Kanu, why is their so called client still in detention on mere stay of execution (civil proceedings)?

“He Ejiofor and Ozekhome were directed by Nnamdi Kanu to inform the family to see him with General Physician and Ear specialist, did he (Ejiofor) or Ozekhome inform the family?

“Has Ozekhome seen Kanu after the four months illegal long adjournement?

“Let me stop here for now. That team has been debriefed since May 15, 2023. I’m proceeding with strong petition against Ozekhome and Ejiofor”.

Kanunta said as far as the family was concerned, Ozekhome and Ejiofor have ceased to be Kanu’s counsel.

Meanwhile, Ejimakor, one of the lawyers of Kanu in a Tweet said nobody can stop him from visiting the IPOB leader at the DSS headquarters.

Reacting to an earlier statement by the IPOB Directorate of State (DoS), warning him to stop taking doctors to their leader in the DSS detention facility without the knowledge of lead counsel, Ozekhome, Ejimakor said nobody can stop him from visiting Kanu.

“For the statement that someone has banned me from visiting Kanu at DSS, all I can say is that according to the court order on visitation, it’s only Kanu that has the power to choose who visits him and he has not banned me”.