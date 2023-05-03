Stages peaceful protest in Enugu

From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The people of Ozalla Community in Nkanu West Local Government of Enugu State have embarked on the protest over the murder of their son and a governorship aspirant in the just concluded 2023 general election, Dons Udeh.

The community people including men, women, and youths took off from Ozalla and stormed the Coal City and marched to the Government House Enugu, chanting mournful songs and displaying their various placards.

Udeh, a former State Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was a governorship aspirant and contested for the ticket of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) but lost.

He was declared missing on Saturday, April 22, after he could not be reached while his mobile phone which was later found behind the walls of Ohio Police Station, kept ringing, and his lifeless body was later found on Tuesday, April 25, in a bush at 9th Mile Bypass in Udi Local Government, with marks of violence which the Police said strongly suggests he was murdered.

His white-coloured Toyota Highlander Jeep, which he went out with before he was abducted by his killers was found abandoned and recovered on Wednesday, April 26, at Ngwo, along Old Enugu Road, Udi Local Government.

But his kinsmen said at 5he Government House that they were on a peaceful protest to demand just for their slain illustrious son, Don Umeh.

Insisting that “enough is enough,” the people urged the government to come to their aid and save their community from abductors and killers.

They called on the security agents to fish out the killers of their son and bring them to book.

Some of their placards read: “Ozalla bleeds!” “#JusticeForDons!” “Save Ozalla from abductors and killers!” “Police and DSS can help stop the terrorism in Ozalla!” “Stop kidnappings and killings of Ozallans!” “Our government can save us!” “Please help us!” and “Enough is Enough!”