Demands payment of salary deductions, pension review

Govt calls labour leaders to dialogue

From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Public workers and pensioners in Oyo State, in a display of unity and determination, took to the streets on Monday in Ibadan, the state capital, to demand an increase in their salaries and the payment of long-overdue deductions.

The protesters, consisting of members from various labour unions, gathered at the State Secretariat, Agodi, demanding to meet with Governor Seyi Makinde to address their concerns directly.

The workers voiced their frustration with their diminishing take-home pay, stating that it can no longer sustain them and their families. They also called for an upward review of allowances for retirees and the release of letters of promotion for the years 2021 and 2022.

The protesting workers and pensioners are members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) and their affiliates.

The protesters barricaded the major entrance to the secretariat, sending a clear message that they would not back down until their demands were met. Many retirees, who have been stagnant since 2021 also pleaded for the prompt payment of their gratuities. Many workers could not enter the government secretariat, and a number of them returned to their houses. The protest also led to a traffic logjam around Agodi and Bodija in Ibadan on Monday.

In response to the protests, the Oyo State Government called for a dialogue with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to address the issues raised by the workers. The government emphasised that only three months of salary deductions were owed, which is less than in other states.

The Commissioner of Information and Orientation in the state, Prince Dotun Oyelade, in a statement highlighted the challenges faced by the state government in meeting salary obligations. He pointed out that despite the difficulties, the government has made efforts to improve workers’ welfare, including promotions and regular service conversions.

He highlighted the financial strain on the state, with monthly salaries amounting to N7.3 billion and a federal allocation of only N5 billion. The government, according to him, has been generating N2.8 billion as internal revenue, which, he said, is primarily being used to service salaries.

Oyelade stated further that despite these challenges, the state government has continued to invest in infrastructural projects, and started the implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage three years ago, saying over 2,000 civil servants have also been promoted, while almost 1,000 others have been converted to regular service.

“While it is the Right and Entitlement of our workers to access their wages, especially at this tough time, Government implores them to reflect on the sincerity of purpose of this administration.”

Oyelade expressed confidence that the NLC would come to the negotiating table to find a realistic and balanced solution that considers both workers’ welfare and the economic realities of the state. He enjoined the workers to resume their duty posts.