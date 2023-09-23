• As police nab fake AIG, 32 others

From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A 25-year-old cattle herder in Oyo State, Mohammed Bello, has opened up on why he attacked, killed, buried and rustled the cattle of his employer, Yau Mohammed, a Fulani cattle dealer at Soku village, near Iseyin on the Oke-Ogun axis of the state.

After killing his employer, he allegedly buried him in a shallow grave in the forest, and rustled his 20 cows and 14 sheep. Men of Oyo State Police Command arrested him when he attempted to sell the rustled cows and sheep.

He was one of the 33 suspects paraded by the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State on Friday, at Eleyele in Ibadan, Hamzat Adebola.

A 60-year-old man, Adeyemi Adebola, was also arrested for impersonating senior police officers of the ranks of Commissioner of Police and Assistant Inspector General of Police, to secure the release of some people that were arrested by the police from unsuspecting and supposed junior officers such is Assistant Commissioners of Police, and Divisional Police Officers.

Items recovered from all the suspects include seven cars, six guns, four live cartridges, one empty cartridge, one expended cartridge, four cell phones, five motorcycles, a DAF truck, 20 live cows, 14 live sheep, one club, one long sharp cutlass, and 5,000 packs of night charger liquor, as well as criminal charms.