Commissioner of Police, Oyo State, Mr Adebola Ayinde Hamzat, has sent strong signal to criminals to relocate from the state: “We are already after them as 17 suspected hoodlums terrorising the state were recently arrested.

“The command intelligence has been reactivated to nip crime in the bud. Violent crimes such as kidnapping, armed robbery and cultism have been adequately checked. The security structure in place has ensured adequate protection for the people.”

“My vision and mission to imbibe community policing and apply professionalism will bring police and the public together to flush out criminals.

“According to the acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Olukayode Egbetokun, we should uphold justice, fairness protect human dignity and restore standard and values. He promised to improve the welfare of personnel.

“There will be proactive responses to criminal activities. We will engage in robust and effective human and technical intelligence gathering process to enhance the capacity of personnel.

“I have redeployed police tactical team along Ibadan-Lagos Expressway to checkmate hoodlums robbing and kidnapping citizens. We raided hideouts of criminals and arrested some of them who confessed to the crime.

“The command also arrested 17 suspected hoodlums in various scenes of crime in Ibadan. All the suspects will soon be charged to court.”