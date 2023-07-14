From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

As rumours of a cholera outbreak in some parts of Oyo State spread, the government has officially debunked all such claims, insisting that there is no record of such an outbreak.

Nevertheless, the Ministry of Health has put a well-trained medical team on alert to prevent the spread of any potential outbreak and to sensitise people on preventive measures.

According to Dr. Olusoji Adeyanju, the permanent secretary of the Oyo State Ministry of Health, “Surveillance and notification officers in the state and local governments have been put on alert to institute preventive measures and sensitisation of residents in markets and other places with a view to responding to any outbreak of such disease in the State.”

Cholera, according to experts, is a highly contagious disease that can spread through water and food sources that are contaminated by sewage or feces.

“This disease is suspected to be highly contagious. It is an infection that may be transmitted from person to person through various channels, most especially where the source of drinking water and foods are polluted or contaminated. Our people at the Ministry are currently on field sensitizing the the masses on how to prevent cholera.”

Adeyanj, however, implored the people of the state to improve on their personal hygiene and abide by the disease preventive measures.

“Our people are advised not to drink water from doubtful sources and avoid eating food prepared in non – hygienic environment,” he said.