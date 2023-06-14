…As Ogundoyin, Fadeyi were re-elected speaker, deputy speaker

From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Wednesday proclaimed the 10th House of Assembly in the state, comprising 15 returning and 17 newly elected members among whom are 28 members of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, and four members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the ninth assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, representing Ibarapa East state constituency, and Mohammed Fadeyi, representing Ona Ara state constituency, were re-elected as speaker and deputy speaker respectively.

The event took place at the Parliament Buildings, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan. It was attended by dignitaries, including the deputy governor of the state , Adebayo Lawal; former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu; and Chief of Staff to the governor, Segun Ogunwuyi.

“As we inaugurate the Tenth Assembly and share our visions for sustainable development under Omituntun 2.0, we remain firm in our resolve to continue to deliver good governance to our people to the glory of God and to benefit the good people of Oyo State. We believe you will work with us to achieve this goal,” the governor said.

Makinde, however, asked the people of the state to work with his administration, “as we continue to make education a priority. We have promised the good people of Oyo State that we will continue to allocate 15-20 per cent of our budget to education and that we will take all actions necessary to return another 20 per cent of our out-of-school children to the classrooms. Of course, these budgets will be sent to this house to be passed into law. Our expectation is that when we present our budgets, they will be passed in good time.

“I ask that you work with us in continued infrastructural development. We have promised the good people of Oyo State that we will continue to extract all the value trapped in moribund assets in the State, that we will complete the 110-kilometre Senator Rashidi Ladoja Circular Road and that we will create a modern take to the Dugbe Business District at Ilutuntun in Akinyele Local Government Area among other promises. We will come to you for support as we take decisions that will make these deliverables possible. We expect that you will support us to benefit the good people of Oyo State.

“I ask that you work with us as we strive to be the first state to provide 24/7 electricity supply to our people. We have already started the process by presenting a bill before the Ninth Assembly. The Oyo State Electricity Regulatory Commission Bill when passed into law will allow partnerships with the private sector on large-scale energy provision. This will ensure efficient and uninterrupted electricity generation, distribution and supply in the State to promote economic growth.

“I ask that you work with us as we seek to sanitise our state and clear all nuisance that prevents us from portraying a world-class environment. We are proposing a new agency, the Oyo State Mobilisation Agency for Socio-Economic Development (OMASED). Through this agency, we will harness our sensitisation and enforcement efforts for an orderly Oyo State on waste management, market sanitisation and urban development. We expect that when we come to you, you will deliberate on this timeously so that this instrument can be used effectively.

“On healthcare, we will double up our efforts to ensure that the good people of Oyo State have access to affordable healthcare services. All wards that do not presently have a tier-four Primary Healthcare Centre (PHCs) will be prioritised. At the same time, we will embark on equipping the over 200 PHCs that have already been renovated. As we promised our people, Omituntun 2.0 will be better than 1.0.

“Of course, with the Tenth Assembly fully in place, we will send you the names of the Commissioners and other officials who will be working with us to deliver Omituntun 2.0. We expect that they will be quickly confirmed so that the wheels of governance continue to move steadily.

The Speaker, Ogundoyin, earlier in his acceptance speech, thanked God, Governor Makinde, and his colleagues in the parliament for their support and encouragement, saying: “As we begin another journey of four years, I assure you all that our dedication and seriousness of purpose will only intensify. We will build upon the foundation we have laid, working in collaboration with all stakeholders to place Oyo State House of Assembly on a higher pedesta.”

He described his re-election as significant and momentous, and assured that the 10th Oyo State House of Assembly would build on the foundation already laid by him and the leadership of the Ninth. Assembly.

“This re-election is not just significant for me and my family, but also momentous for the entire people of my constituency and by extension the sons and daughters of Ibarapaland.

“It is an epoch-making moment in the history of the legislature in Oyo state because this is the first time we are having a Speaker elected for two consecutive Assemblies – uninterrupted.

“It is equally not on record that a lawmaker from my zone has become a Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly on two occasions let alone a Speaker for two consecutive Assemblies. This unambiguously places a greater burden on me to deliver and to ensure that my name and that of other remaining 31 honorable members are written in gold at the end of this 10th Assembly.

“As we begin another journey of four years, I assure you all that our dedication and seriousness of purpose will only intensify. We will build upon the foundation we have laid, working in collaboration with all stakeholders to place Oyo State House of Assembly on a higher pedestal,” he said