From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has named the Group Business Editor of Nigerian Tribune, Sulaiman Olanrewaju, as his new Chief Press Secretary.

The governor has also reappointed a former member of House of Representatives, Hon. Segun Ogunwuyi, as his Chief of Staff (CoS). He was the CoS until last week when Makinde dissolved his cabinet ahead of his inauguration for a second term of four years in office. He also served as the Chairman of the Transition Committee for the second term inauguration of the governor.

Makinde made the announcement shortly after adopting and signing the report of the Ogunwuyi-led Transition Committee on Monday. Olanrewaju replaces the former CPS, Mr. Taiwo Adisa who was at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium and witnessed the second term inauguration of Makinde’s second term on Monday.

The governor stated tnew CPS was absent from the event because he was unaware of his own appointment, saying that his decision to appoint Olanrewaju was as a result of due diligence privately carried out.