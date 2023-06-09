…Flags off N9.6bn 8.3km road project in Ibadan

…Explains why he visited Aso Rock Villa 4 times in less than 2 weeks

From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Govemor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has named 15.5-kilometre road that directly links four local governments together in Ibadan, the state capital, after the immediate past governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike.

He made this known on Friday in his address at the flag off of the 8.3-kilometre dualisation of Akobo Ojurin/Odogbo Barracks to Olorunda Abaa Junction by N.O. Idowu Comprehensive College, Ibadan, which took place at Gbagi, Olorunda Abaa Road. It was attended by dignitaries from all walks of life, including the deputy governor, Adebayo Lawal.

Daily Sun can authoritatively report that the completed part of the road, which is Idi Ape-Bashorun-Akobo-Odogbo Barracks, is 7.2 kilometres, while the phase that was flagged off on Friday by the governor is 8.3 kilometres, making a total of 15 5 kilometres. The four local government areas that the road links together are Ibadan North, Ibadan North-East, Lagelu and Akinyele.

According to the governor, “I will also use this opportunity to name the stretch of road from the dualised Idi Ape, all the way to Olorunda Abaa as Govenor Nyesom Wike Road.”

Makinde, who said he promised that he would dualise the road from Odogbo Barracks to Olorunda Abaa during his electioneering for 2023 governeship poll, said he has kept his promise. He added that the contract for the project was awarded before the completion of his first term in office, which he christened Omituntun 1.0, and that the official flag off of the project was done in less than two weeks of his second term (Omituntun 2.0). He appealed to the users of the road to cooperate with the contactor, as he assured people, whose property would be demolished during the construction, of prompt payment of compensation.

Makinde stated: “We are here today (Friday) for the flag off of the dualisation of 8.3-kilometre Akobo Ojurin/Odogbo Barracks to Olorunda Abaa Junction Road. This road is vital to the people of Lagelu Local Government Area, as it connects Akobo to Olorunda Abaa. It will bring developments to this axis.

“The work had already started and the equipment have been brought to the site. The contractor has promised that the project will be completed in 12 months. So, we are counting from today, and we have already paid 30 per cent to the contractor… The dualisation of this 8.3-kilometre road was awarded for about N9.6billion.”

Speaking on his frequent trips to Aso Rock Villa in Abuja from May 29, 2023 till date, Makinde said: “Some people said, in less than two week that this government came to power, I have been to Aso Rock for about four times. Where do you want me to go? Do you want me to go to Yola? Well, I will continue to go to where the money we spent on fixing federal roads can be refunded. So, I will.continue to go to Aso Rock to plead for refund.”