From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Ahead of the May 29 inauguration for a second term of four years, Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has dissolved the state executive council and terminated the appointment of all political office holders with effect from Tuesday, May 23.

This was contained in a letter signed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor and Chairman, Transition and Inauguration Committee for his second term, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi, a former member of the House of Representatives.

Makinde has directed members of all affected political appointees to hand over government property in their custody.

The letter read in part: “I have the directive of the Executive Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, to inform you of the dissolution of the Oyo State Executive Council and the termination of the appointment of all political office holders with effect from today. Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

“All political office holders are required to officially hand over and submit all government properties in their possession to the most senior civil servant in their respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

“Please note that political officeholders in statutory commissions are excluded from this directive.

“His Excellency appreciates your tremendous contributions to the development of our dear state and wishes you success in your future endeavours. I thank you.”