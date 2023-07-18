From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has declared Wednesday, July 19, 2023, as a public holiday in commemoration of this year’s Hijrah 1445.

The declaration comes in recognition of the significance of the Islamic New Year, which marks the beginning of Muharram 1445AH.

The announcement was made through a circular signed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi.

Makinde’s message conveyed warm greetings and congratulations to the Muslim faithful on the commencement of the New Year, calling on all Muslims to use the occasion to offer prayers for the peace, unity, and sustainability of both Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole.

Makinde, who recognised the power of prayer and the importance of faith in fostering a prosperous society, emphasised the need for unity among all citizens. The governor’s message promotes a shared responsibility for building a strong and inclusive community, encouraging residents to embrace diversity and work towards a common goal.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, who made the circular available to journalists in Ibadan on Tuesday, said the decision to declare the holiday is a testament to Governor Makinde’s dedication to promoting inclusivity and celebrating religious diversity in Oyo State, adding that it reinforces the state’s commitment to upholding the rights and beliefs of all citizens, and showcases the governor’s resolve to foster an atmosphere of peace and harmony.

The public holiday is expected to bring people from different religious backgrounds together, fostering a spirit of tolerance and understanding, apart from serving as an opportunity for individuals to reflect on their values and contribute to the overall development and progress of the state.

The dawn of the Islamic New Year is expected to witness a variety of celebratory events, including gatherings at mosques, prayers, and feasts among families and friends.