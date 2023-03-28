From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has recorded another first as the first governor in Nigeria to create an Office of Migration and Homeland Security, targeted at solving migration and mining issues in the state, as well as safeguarding the state against criminal activities and enhancing economic prosperity of the people.

The governor has also appointed a former United Nations Advisor on Immigration, Mr. Segun Adegoke, who retired as Assistant Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service, as his Special Adviser to oversee the newly created office, which came into existence in October 2022.

Adegoke made the disclosure on Tuesday when he paid a courtesy visit to the Press Centre of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council, we Iyaganku, Ibadan, where he was received by the executives led by the Chairman, Chief Ademola Babalola.

According to Adegoke, the office was created with a view to providing professional service toward managing the inflow and outflow of people and products in the state. He added that it was part of Makinde’s vision under Omituntun 2.0, which refers to his second term in office to ensure sustainable development, adequate secuority and economic growth in the state.

His words: “It will preserve and uphold the state’s prosperity and economic security. Take proactive rather than retroactive actions, by building information sharing partnership with the grassroots and other security agencies. It will preserve for and protect the state against security threats and other hazards such as natural or man-made disasters, as well as public health emergencies.

“It will serve as liaison with Oyo State indigenes, home and Diaspora, to access economic opportunities for the development of the state through tourism and foreign direct investment.”

Adegoke said that the office would assist the government to regulate mining and other mineral exploitation activities in the state, in adding that such would be done through strict implementation of the relevant provisions of the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act, 2007.

The NUJ chairman in the state, Babalola, his response, commended the governor for creating the office, saying the appointment of Adegoke to coordinate the office was a round peg in a round hole. He, however, promised the readiness of the union to be a partner in progress for the office.