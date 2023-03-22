From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has promised not to discriminate against anyone, including groups and associations that did not support him during the gubernatorial election held on March 18.

The Governor made this pledge during a victory celebration organised in his honor by a billionaire businessman, Chief Dotun Sanusi, at the Ilaji Hotels and Sport Resort in Akanran, Ibadan.

Makinde stated that his administration would be inclusive and not discriminate on the basis of political affiliation, ethnicity, or religion. He said, “This will be a government for the people of Oyo State and the progress of Oyo State.”

Makinde had won the keenly contested election, polling a total of 563,759 votes. His closest rival, Senator Teslim Folarin of the All Progressives Congress (APC), scored a total of 256,685 votes. Makinde won in 31 of the 33 local government areas, while APC won the remaining two councils.

The governor expressed gratitude to the Christian and Muslim communities, traditional rulers, market associations, artisans, and other stakeholders that ensured his victory. “We will not discriminate against those who did not support us,” he added.

Makinde also highlighted his administration’s accomplishments, saying that his re-election and the circumstances surrounding it positioned him to break the glass ceiling that prevented youngsters in the state from attaining whatever heights they desire. “Our young ones can now attain whatever position they desire,” he said.

Dignitaries, groups, and associations in attendance at the event included the leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Muslim Community, traditional religion worshippers, traditional rulers, traders, artisans, people living with disabilities, Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), herbal healing practitioners, and ace entertainers.

Chief Dotun Sanusi, the host of the celebration, revealed that he supported Makinde’s re-election despite being called to support another candidate.

“I was called to support Atiku Abubakar during the presidential election, but I insisted that I’m supporting Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I also stood my ground that I would support Makinde’s re-election,” he said.

The celebration also featured prayers by Christian and Muslim faithful, traditional rulers, and acrobatics performances by some students on Governor Makinde’s personal scholarship.