From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State’s new Head of Service, Mrs. Olubunmi Oni, has tasked public officials to conduct themselves with integrity at all times, even when no one is watching.

She gave the advice during a civic reception hosted by the graduates of Political Science, 1989 Set of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, in her honour, held at Nest Hotel and Suites, Ibadan

She emphasized that public officials should be mindful of the public’s watchful eyes and do what is right.

Oni expressed gratitude to her classmates, permanent secretaries, and other guests for celebrating her achievements as the state’s Head of Service.

She, however, revealed that she did not rely on any lobbying but trusted God’s guidance to make her fit for the position. She thanked Governor Seyi Makinde for appointing her as Head of Servive.

Joseph Shopade, the President of the alumni association, described Oni as a person with an admirable personality and character. He noted that Oni’s radical approach to life endeared her to her classmates. Moreover, he praised her for being committed to duty as a public servant and having an open-door policy of administration.

“The OAU alumni association is proud of her achievements and remains committed to supporting its members in all their endeavours,” he stated.

Oni’s appointment as Head of Service reflected her hard work, dedication, and grace of God, according to Shopade. He described the OAU alumni association as proud of her achievements and committed to support all its members in their pursuits.