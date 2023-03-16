From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Three persons, including a serving councillor, on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)ave been feared dead by gunmen who were said to have shot them at Ile Titun area of Idi-Arere, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Thursday.

The deceased councillor’s name was given as Sulimon Ariyibi, from Ward 10, Ibadan South East Local Government. He was said to have been killed in his house at lle Tuntun, almost at the same time two other persons were reportedly killed during a campaign rally held by Hon Adigun Agboworin, representing Ibadan North East/South East federal constituency on the platform of PDP.

The deceased was reportedly attacked and killed in his house at Ile Tuntun area, Ibadan, in the presence of his wife and children.

The trio were said to have been confirmed dead at Adeoyo state hospital, Ring Road Ibadan.

The serving federal lawmaker, Agboworin, said: “I was their main target. We were on campaign from Orita Aperin to Adesola and when we got to Ile Tuntun area along Idi Arere area, I saw some APC members stoning us with sachets water and stones. I told my people not to respond to them.

“But all of a sudden, I saw few of our boys on bikes with blood and immediately I alerted the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Idi Aro Division and before I dropped the call, I was informed that a councillor serving under my constituency has been killed in his house around Ile Tuntun, while two among my people that were far back have been shot dead.

“This is really sad. This is coming few hours before the election,The police need to act fast to address this urgent situation Governor Seyi Makinde is a peace loving person. He doesn’t want any violence in the state and he has instructed us not to respond to any form of intimidation or attack from any opposition party in the state. So, how could anyone attack us with guns and other dangerous weapons in the name of politics?”

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Adewale Osifrso, said: “We have received the sad report, and investigations is ongoing to unravel the situation that led to the development.”

Meanwhile, the remains of the three deceased victims have been deposited at the morgue inside the state government hospital Adeoyo, Ibadan.