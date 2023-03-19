From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, who is seeking re-election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is in strong early lead in the governorship poll conducted in the state on Saturday by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The results of gubernatorial election announced by INEC at some polling units across the state showed that Makinde won majority of the polling units in Ibadan, Oyo, Ogbomoso, Oke-Ogun, and Ibarapa zones.

According to results obtained by Sunday Sun, the game is between the ruling PDP, and the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) that has Senator Teslim Folarin, as its governorship candidate.

Makinde, won his polling unit, at Ward 11, Unit 001, Abayomi Iwo-Road in Ibadan North East Local Government Area of the state. The PDP scored 174 votes, while the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Teslim Folarin, scored 28, votes. The Accord party candidate, Chief Bayo Adelabu, polled five votes, while the candidate of Labour Party, Taofeek Akinwale, scored three votes.

Also, the results from Polling Unit 17, Ward 10, Ibadan North Local Government, where a former governor of the state, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, voted, the PDP scored 98 votes, while APC came second with 35 votes.

The deputy governor of the state, Alhaji Adebayo Lawal, also won his polling unit 004 at Alafiatayo, Ward 006, Irepo Local Government, for PDP. The PDP scored 198 votes, while APC had 125 votes.

The PDP equally won in the polling unit, where the governorship candidate of Accord, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, voted in Ibadan South East Local Government. Accord to the unit result, PDP polled 60 votes, APC scored 22 votes, while Accord got 38 votes.

The unit results obtained from Units 12, 13, and 14 of Ward Five, Saki West Local Government, where the deputy governorship candidate of APC, Dr. David Okunlola, hails from, revealed that APC won the three units. According to the results from Unit 12, PDP had 69 votes, while APC scored 99 votes. At Unit 13, PDP polled 70 votes, while APC recorded 89 votes. Also at Unit 14, PDP had 43 votes, while APC recorded 53 votes.

Makinde, while casting his vote, expressed confidence that he would win the governorship election in the state, noting the impressive manner with the INEC organized the peaceful conduct of the election.

Folarin, who voted in Akanran, Ward Five, Polling Unit 002, Idi-Ose, in Ona Ara Local Government Area, also exuded confidence that he would win the election.