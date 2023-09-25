From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Oyo State Government and Ibadan Entrepreneurs Network are set to showcase over 3,000 entrepreneurs from all 33 local government areas of the state on Monday, October 2, 2023, at Lekan Salami Sports Complex, Adamasingba, Ibadan.

The event, tagged: ‘Largest Gathering of Entrepreneurs in Oyo State’, will also bring non-governmental organisations to the venue for the entrepreneurs to form a synergy to tap into support facilities, being provided by the Oyo State Government, Federal Government, and international organisations.

Speaking at a press conference to announce the event, the Commissioner for Trade Investment, Industry and Cooperative, Chief Ademola Ojo, noted that the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde of the state is focused and committed to creating conducive atmosphere for business to thrive.

He said: “This administration of Governor Seyi Mkinde, in its first tenure, which is Omituntun 1.0, and the subsequent Omituntun 2.0 (second yerm), is very concerned about how to make Oyo State an environment that is conducive for investors to come around and for business to thrive.

“If this is happening, automatically the youth are fitting into it. By the time we have a lot of investors coming around, certainly that is an employment opportunity definitely for our youth.”

Ojo stated that under the Sustainable Action for Economic Recovery (SAfER), Governor Makinde has earmarked N1.7billion to support agropreneurs and small holder farmers, as well as N510million for Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) loans. Entrepreneurs can tap into these opportunities in this state.

He added that a lot of things have been done by the current administration in terms of real development, such as training of more than 500 youths on trade outside the state, adding that “Some of them have come back. Some of them have been engaged. Some of them are still waiting for opportunity like this to come so that they would be engaged.

“What is very important, which I also agreed with Governor Makinde is that if our environment is conducive security-wise, and infrastructure-wise, a lot of people will come. From this ministry alone, we are receiving a lot of pressures from investors. They are ready to come. But if those things have not been properly put in place, you won’t see anybody coming.”

The convener, Ibadan Entrepreneurs Network, Mrs. Oyenike Adeleke, who said participants should not wear shoes with sharp soles to the venue of the programme, explained that shoes with sharp soles are capable of damaging the AstroTurf at the Adamasingba Stadium. She encouraged participants to wear shoes with flat soles.

Adeleke said: “We have been operating in Oyo State for the past six years. We have been identifying, training, mentoring and empowering people. In the network, we have many entrepreneurs, including tailors, and manique makers. We will bring entrepreneurs from all the 33 local government areas of the state. We will bring government and non-governmental organisations together.

“Our vision is for entrepreneurs to grow from local level to global scene. We all know that without entrepreneurs, there is no economic development. But we thank Governor Seyi Makinde and Commissioner for Trade Investment, Industry and Cooperative, Chief Ademola Ojo, for their support.”

Entrepreneurs in Oyo State are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to showcase their businesses and network with potential partners and investors.