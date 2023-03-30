From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

The Babaloja-General in Oyo State, Alhaji Yekini Abass Oladapo, popularly known as YK Abass, has joined other eminent persons within and outside the state to congratulate the state governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde over his reelection.

In an interview with journalists in Ibadan on Thursday, the market leader also commiserated with the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin over the demise of his mother, Justina Ogundoyin.

According to him, Governor Makinde’s victory at the Guber poll is historical saying a reason for the victory is not farfetched. He said his laudable projects in the state are people’s friendly, a reason voters trooped out on March 18, 2023, to vote for him massively.

He said: “Governor Seyi Makinde ‘s victory is beyond man’s imagination because it’s God’s doing. It is good to do well and good deeds and developmental projects by the governor paved way for him. I pray he achieves more in this second term in office.

“After his tenure as Governor of Oyo State, I pray God will lift him to higher positions better than this because the masses enjoy his time as governor. People in Oyo State should be joyous as the governor has promised that he will perform better than his first term in office. I pray he spends his remaining life on earth in good health and longevity.

YK Abass also commiserated with Speaker Ogundoyin saying the loss of his mother is monumental. “Her death is sudden and shocking. She was very active when she was alive and a good mother to all.

“I pray God will fill the vacuum of motherhood she left because the role of a mother in children’s lives is enormous. I pray her soul rests in perfect peace. And I pray for him too that he will achieve more during his second term in office as Speaker and He will grant him prosperity and longevity in life,” YK Abass prayed.