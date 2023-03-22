From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde celebrated his re-election on Tuesday at an event hosted by Chief Dotun Sanusi, a billionaire businessman. During the event, Makinde expressed his belief that his victory had “broken the glass ceiling” that had prevented young people in the state from achieving their goals.

Governor Makinde made the remarks in his address at the re-election victory celebration hosted by Chief Sanusi at the mini stadium of his expansive Ilaji Hotels and Sport Resort, Akanran in Ona Ara Local Government Area, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.



The governor praised Sanusi and other groups, including the Christian Association of Nigeria, the Muslim Community, traditional rulers, traders, artisans, people living with disabilities, herbal healing practitioners, and entertainers, for their support during the election.

Makinde promised that his administration would not discriminate based on religion, ethnicity, or political affiliation when distributing resources and opportunities. He also emphasised the need for continued progress in the state, stating that his administration would work to lift people out of poverty and create opportunities for all.

At the event, Sanusi spoke about his support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress in the presidential election, despite being urged to support the People’s Democratic Party’s Atiku Abubakar. He also expressed confidence in Makinde’s ability to win the election, despite facing opposition from some political figures.

In addition to speeches, the event featured prayers from representatives of various religions and acrobatic performances by students on scholarships funded by Governor Makinde.