From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

In a bid to ensure gateway to quality healthcare for his people, a member of Oyo State House of Assembly, Waheed Akintayo, representing Oluyole state constituency, has announced his plan to enroll 500 among his constituents into a health insurance scheme of the state government.

The project, aimed at providing free healthcare to the targeted residents, selected from the constituency, comes as a partnership between the lawmaker and the Oyo State Health Insurance Agency (OYSHIA).The programme is

Akintayo, popularly called ‘Ilumoka Presenter’, made the disclosure after he had a meeting with the Executive Secretary of OYSHIA, Dr. Sola Akande, and other executive members of the agency at the OYSHIA’s office, to discuss the modalities and modus operandi of the proposed health insurance scheme for residents of his constituency in Oluyole Local Government Area.

The Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, disclosed further that the scheme is scheduled to be flagged off on August 17, 2023, adding that the project would significantly aid individuals, who can’t afford to cater for their medical expenses.

He spoke of his belief that health is essential, and only healthy individuals can offer their thoughts towards building the nation, adding that the project would stop premature deaths, being caused by health challenges that the underprivileged face daily.

Akintayo said: “My aim is to let target residents that will be selected from my constituency area enjoy free health care, courtesy of my office. There are many of our elderly ones, who need medical care, but only a few of them can afford it. Knowing the state of the country today, it is even difficult for some to find food to eat, not to talk of taking care of their health challenges.

“I am embarking on this health empowerment programme because of my belief that health is very important and it is only those who are healthy that can work or think of doing any other thing.”

Akintayo noted that when the scheme commences, the target beneficiaries of the health insurance scheme would be able to take care of their major health issues towards reducing the number of people that are dying prematurely for not having the wherewithal to take care of themselves.

The Executive Secretary of OYSHIA, Dr. Sola Akande, commended the lawmaker’s decision to sponsor the beneficiaries, urging individuals to emulate his kind gesture.

The partnership between Akintayo and OYSHIA is expected to bring hope and relief to the selected 500 constituents, who will get a gateway to quality healthcare.