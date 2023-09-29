From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

At least, 3,000 widows across the nine local government areas that make up Oyo South Senatorial District in Oyo State have been given food items worth over N35million by Senator Sharafadeen Alli, who is representing the district in the National Assembly on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC).

The food items were distributed to the beneficiaries from Tuesday to Thursday, this week in order to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal on them, which ha led to high inflation in Nigeria.

Alli, who expressing his commitment to keeping his election promises, emphasised that the food distribution programme was a way of delivering the dividends of democracy to the people.

He stated, “This is just a tip of the iceberg. There are lots we have in plan for our people in areas like education, health, infrastructure, and lots of other things.”

Alli also urged other political office holders and the wealthy in society to reach out to people and help alleviate the effects of the current economic hardship.

He stated that fuel subsidy has come to stay and any contrary action would only increase Nigeria’s debt burden.

Alli also inaugurated ICT centers in Ibadan and Igboora, as well as a modern toilet facility in Oja-Oba, Ibadan.

“I decided that after reaching out to markets, we should now reach out to the widows. We have decided that it should be across the senatorial district. For this in the last three days, the totality of it is well over N35 million and at the close of it, it will be over 3000 widows across the senatorial district.

“We are just beginning, this is just a tip of the iceberg. There are lots we have in plan for our people in areas like education, health, infrastructure and lots of other things. As members of the National Assembly, we’ve not been given any palliative to give to our people, but I decided on my own. I will implore others to also please let’s do same.

“I will advise other politicians to reach back to our people at home and also let us cushion the effect of the hardship our people are going through. We must assist the government in cushioning the effect of the hardship on our people,” he said.

Meawhile, the senator’s generosity and commitment to the people’s welfare have been praised by various individuals. Alhaji Mojeed Olaoya, the Senatorial Chairman of APC in Oyo South, described Alli as a promise-keeper and generous leader, highlighting the positive impact of his actions. Also, Chief Bello Oladeji, an APC leader in the state, commended Alli for his commitment to the people’s welfare.

Dr Adepeju Esan, an APC chieftain from Ibadan North Local Government, expressed gratitude for Alli’s gesture, emphasising their luckiness in having him as their representative. She also highlighted that the senator has been known for his generosity even before assuming office.

Beneficiaries of the food distribution also expressed their appreciation for the senator’s consideration during this trying period. They thanked him for being a politician with a human face, and commended him for initiating several projects within his first 100 days in office.