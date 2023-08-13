From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

At least, 110 young individuals in Oyo State have been empowered with the knowledge and skills to increase cucumber production and productivity as part of activities that marked the celebration of International Youth Day 2023.

They were empowered at a free workshop on profitable innovations in boosting cucumber production and productivity on at least two plots of land, organised at the weekend by two non-governmental organisations – Onelife Initiative, and Horti Nigeria, held at Adis Hotels Prime, New Bodija, Ibadan

The workshop was geared towards complementing the government’s efforts in creating entrepreneurs within the agricultural sector. The participants, hailing from various areas of the state, were trained in profitable innovations and techniques to enhance their cucumber farming endeavours.

The workshop featured informative sessions, as well as games and other engaging activities. Participants had the opportunity to win prizes, such as knapsacks, seed trays, and high-quality tomato, pepper, and cucumber seeds.

The Executive Director of Onelife Initiative, Sola Fagorusi, explained that the organisation serves as the Innovation and Business Support Service (IBSS) provider for the Horti Nigeria Project in Oyo State. He emphasised the importance of including youth in agribusiness innovations and capacity strengthening.

Fagorusi stated “We want the youth to see the business behind agriculture. If the government can clear farming areas around dams and provide young people with access to the land, it will create tremendous opportunities. Just imagine if Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration offers 100,000 hectares of cleared and fully irrigated land, specifically for young people to produce. Trust me, we will fill that space with young people.”

Bisi Ilebani, who works with the International Fertilisers Development Centre (IFDC) under the Horti Nigeria Programme, explained that the program is funded by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. Its objective is to promote a youth agenda within the horticulture sector and encourage the participation of young people in entrepreneurial hubs created in Oyo and Ogun states.

Olajumoke Akinola, one of the participants and an agricultural science teacher, expressed her enthusiasm for the training. She noted that the practical tips and knowledge gained will greatly benefit her in teaching her students about agriculture. Akinola emphasised that the training highlighted the fact that agriculture extends beyond theory and has real-life applications.

This empowering initiative not only celebrates the International Youth Day but also aims to inspire and mobilise young individuals to pursue opportunities in the horticulture sector and become successful agricultural entrepreneurs.