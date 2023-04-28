Within many societies, most attention is focused on the girl-child, believing that she needs more care. This is because they are considered weak while boys are macho. This has led to so much being done for the girl-child seen as vulnerable. But this misplaced assumption has made the society neglect the needs and concerns of the boy-child to the extent their existence was almost forgotten which by extension, seen as the root cause of danger in society today. But before it gets out of hands, a humanitarian and Founder of Elizabethan Life (H&H) Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, (NGO), Mrs Oyinade Samuel-Eluwole wants to stem the dangerous trend as she is calling for an equal attention on the male-child to safeguard the girl-child, family and society. Through her foundation, Oyinade wants to dig deep into the psychological neglect of a boy-child in the family and society to help them out of the trauma they experienced in all spheres of life.

In the quest to be a solution provider and pursue a lifelong passion about humanity, she recently launched a project themed, “Rescue The Boyz,” as a turning point to bring back the boys to life and reshape them positively. Oyinade is drawing the world’s attention to the neglected areas that could cost the society the essence of humanity. “We are solution providers to mind boggling questions that have created negativity and pains in the hearts of our males. We want to restore our families, societies and the world at large by giving the male gender what it takes to be a man,” Oyinade said at the recent launch of the Elizabethan Humanitarian Life (H&H) Foundation’s project in Lagos.