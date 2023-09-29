From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties to former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, Olalekan Badmus, has urged Nigerians to embrace individual support to people who are mostly affected by the removal of fuel subsidy.

He made the call in Osogbo, Osun State while distributing fuel to over 200 commercial motorcyclists and tri-cyclists.

The motorcyclists who were gathered at

two different petrol stations at Oke-Fia and Jaleyemi junction, Osogbo, commended Badmus for the gestures.

Badmus who appealed to Nigerians to exercise patience with the government of President Bola Tinubu, assured that reforms introduced by his government will yield long-term benefits for the country.

“For the main time before the reforms start yielding, I have come to think of ideas of injecting the little that I have into the economy through the informal sector. Hence, I came up with this initiative of distributing fuel to over 200 commercial motorcyclists and tricyclists to mark the birthday celebrations of Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola.

“Instead of throwing a big party celebration for him, let us channel the money to help the economy grow and make life easy for the people. My opinion is that party will not help our people this time but this kind soothing gesture will go a long way to help the people and our economy,” Badmus added.

The Chairman of Okada Riders in Osogbo, Najeem Bello, commended Badmus for the gesture and advised well-meaning Nigerians to extend support to the vulnerable in the society.

He said, “The food that the government is distributing is not enough and this sector, we are neglected during the process, but this kind of initiative by Badmus will further help our business and our family will rejoice from the gesture.