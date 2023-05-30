From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The immediate past governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, has urged Nigerians to support the new administration of Senators Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, as President and Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, in their commitment to take the country to greater heights.

The call followed the successful inauguration of Tinubu and Shettima on Monday at Eagle Square, Abuja, amidst watertight security and physical presence of many world leaders or their representatives.

Oyetola made the disclosure at the get-together dinner, organised in his honour by his associates to celebrate the national award of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON), conferred on him by immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari.

The news report from the dinner, held in Abuja on Monday night, was posted by Oyetola’s spokesperson, Alhaji Ismail Omipidan, on his Facebook wall on Tuesday morning.

According to Oyetola, the newly inaugurated administration needs the support of all and sundry for the country to prosper. He described Tinubu as a visionary leader and democrat, adding that he had no doubt in his mind that the new administration would orchestrate unprecedented developments across sectors of the economy. He implored the citizens to remain solidly behind the new administration, saying the season of renewed hope has dawned on Nigeria.

His words: “We thank God for His mercies upon the life of our President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. It was like a play when the whole thing started. But today (Monday), it has become a reality. The success is a sign of our collective support to build a virile nation.

“It is a product of our reliance on God. We all knew what Mr President went through before, during and after the election, but against all odds and by the grace of God, he sailed through. The success of today is for all Nigerians, and I want to assure you that Tinubu will perform creditably well.

“We all know his antecedents. We all know what he had done in the past and his capacity and capability to stimulate our economy and take our country to greater heights. Let’s support the lofty agenda hinged on the mantra of Renewed Hope for togetherness, unity and progress of our dear country.”

Oyetola appreciated the continued support of his people particularly loyalists of the APC in Osun, assuring them that the party would bounce back stronger soon.

“Don’t lose hope, you are not orphans. You have fathers, grand fathers and lot. We will reclaim our State. You impressed me, I don’t know you have been planning this before. Though reward for hardwork is more work, I don’t want you to relent, please, we need your continued support”, he added.

Speaking intermittently, the Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Olabomi; Speaker, Osun House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Omoeye, described the award as a reward for his hardwork, commitment, forthrightness and selfless service to humanity.

“You don’t cherish what you have until you lose it. Oyetola is a blessing to Osun and Nigeria. Let’s continue to pray for him. This award is not by happenstance, it is a product of his commitment to humanity as manifested in his tremendous achievements as Osun Governor”, Aragbiji stated.

In his words, Owoeye said: “I want to assure you that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will perform creditably well. Whoever God is solidly behind no body can decimate him. He is an extraordinary being favoured by God. As regards Oyetola’s award, the crowd here is a testimony to his avowed commitment to human and capital development. I want to implore him not to relent in his efforts to impact on humanity.”

The dinner was attended by Nigeria’s Ambassador to Mexico, Hon. Adejare Bello; former Osun Deputy Governor, Mrs. Titilayo Laoye Ponle; former Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole; Prof. Olu Aina; Alhaji Liadi Tella, members of the National Assembly, among others.