Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State has assured the people of the state that the ongoing projects, particularly the Ilesa water project and the roads under construction, would soon be completed.

The governor gave the assurance in an address, in Ilesa, at the weekend, during Iwude, a traditional festival celebrated annually by the Ijesa people.

Governor Oyetola, who was the Chief Guest of Honour at the event, promised that work on the projects would continue non-stop to fulfil the promise to complete the projects in a record time.

He told the Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Adekunle Aromolaran and others:

“I’m your son. All of us are your sons and daughters. Work will not stop in our projects,” the governor said.

He thanked the people for electing as governor and urged them to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates in the February 16 and March 2 general elections to complement his election and to make governance smooth for easy delivery of democratic dividends.

He, reassured the people of an all-inclusive governance during his administration.

Oyetola, however, promised to woo those who defected from the APC to other political parties before the governorship election back to the party with a view to strengthening it for further victories in the 2019 general elections.

In a remark, Oba Aromolaran prayed for a successful tenure for the governor and urged him to transform the State College of Education to a university.

While expressing optimism that the Wesley Guild Hospital in Ilesa would soon become a Federal Medical Centre, the monarch urged governments at all levels to take job creation seriously to ensure that the teeming youths are gainfully engaged for productivity which would help to guide against criminal activities.

Immediate past Governor Rauf Aregbesola, an Indigene of Ilesa, who was warmly received at the event, restated commitment to the service of the people of the state.

He also urged them to vote for APC candidates including President Muhammadu Buhari and other candidates.

The event which witnessed cultural display, music and dance, was attended by Deputy Governor Benedict Alabi, House of Assembly Speaker Najeem Salaam, the Head of Service Oyebade Olowogboyega, Lagos West Senator Olamilekan Adeola, the State APC Chairman, Gboyega Famodun.