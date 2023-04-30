From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Immediate past Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, will Monday, May 1, inaugurate an 11-man committee that would x-ray the activities of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the State in recent times and suggest means and ways to reposition it for effective delivery.

A statement by his media aide, Ismail Omipidan, on Sunday, disclosed that the inauguration will hold at the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Office in Osogbo by 2pm.

The committee would be chaired by former Health Minister, Prof. Isaac Adewole.

The statement noted that the committee was birthed following a series of meetings held between Mr. Oyetola and critical stakeholders within the party, including the Igbimo Agba (Elders Council).

“The terms of reference for the committee will be reeled out by my Principal (Oyetola) at the formal inauguration,” he added.