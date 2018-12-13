Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State has directed local government councils to submit the lists of roads that are in critical conditions and require urgent rehabilitation.

The governor gave the order, in Osogbo, the state capital, on Wednesday, in a remark during a meeting with the leadership of the Local Government Councils as well as Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state.

He also assured that his administration would work together with the chairmen across the 68 councils and LCDAs to bring development to the grassroots.

The meeting was called at the instance of the Supervisor of the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Adejare Adebisi.

Governor Oyetola said his administration remained committed to making life more meaningful to the people of the state, regardless of the current socio-economic challenges.

The governor got a rousing applause when he announced that the councils would be funded by his administration to ensure the spread of development across the state.

He urged council bosses to key into the policies and programmes of his administration and reflect them in their conduct and activities.

He said that projects recommended by the councils would be supervised by the state government to ensure effective and efficient service delivery.

Governor Oyetola added that the decision was to extend the dividends of democracy to the grassroots as a part of his administration’s cardinal objectives to bring succour to all, particularly the people in the rural communities.

The governor urged council chairmen to ensure an all-round victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in next year’s general election.

He stressed that the decision remained the only way to sustain a progressive people in government at the state and national levels.

“As you know, a government is not totally formed without legislature. Thus, it has become a task on everyone of us to work very hard towards ensuring victory for all our candidates in the next general elections,” the governor said.