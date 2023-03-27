Osun State Governor, Sen Ademola Adeleke said he had stretch a hand of friendship to his predecessor Adegboyega Oyetola calling on his to work with him to move Osun forward, but he seems to have turned it down.

Adeleke gave the revelation while speaking on Arise Television programme, Morning Show, saying; “Immediately after the news of the Appeal Court (judgement), I tried to reach out, I called him – the former Governor Oyetola – to let us forge ahead to move Osun forward, but up till now, he has not called me to congratulate me and I’m still hoping that he will do that because we don’t have any other state than Osun State here. So, I’m ready, my hands are open, let’s come together and move Osun State forward,”

The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Friday affirmed the election of Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the governor of the state.

Oyetola, however, in a statement by his media aide, Ismail Omipidan said there is solid ground to seek further redress at the apex court.

Adeleke reacting to whether he is anxious, said, “No, not really. If they want to go to the Supreme Court, they have the right to do that. So, I have my people on my side.

“And I also have God on my side. If they want to go ahead, it’s their right to go ahead to the Supreme Court.