From Idu Jude, Abuja

Newly-appointed Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, on Monday assumed office with assurances that he would work with relevant stakeholders to generate $1.5 trillion revenue annually from his sector.

The former Governor of Osun State, while meeting the management and staff of the ministry shortly after his swearing in Abuja, said he believes in the power of collaboration, and dedication to service. He stressed that set goals can only be achieved through efficient and effective teamwork.

“This is why I crave your indulgence that we must work as a team to deliver on our mandate. Let us work together to find innovative solutions to the challenges we face, ensuring that our oceans and marine are safe, reliable, and sustainable.

“Our oceans cover more than two-thirds of our planet’s surface, holding the key to sustainable economic growth, environmental preservation, and technological innovation. As we look ahead, my vision is rooted in the responsible management and utilisation of our marine resources to benefit not only our economy but also the health of our planet.

“Experts say the Blue Economy is estimated to be worth more than $1.5 trillion per year globally. Therefore, given our size as a country and considering the size of our blue economy, we should be a significant player in this sector, so as to contribute immensely to the revenue generation of our country and also provide jobs for the unemployed.”

He further said that the ministry must come up with practicable ways of ensuring that Nigerian inland rivers, lakes, and waterways are well utilised, both in terms of cargo shipment and passenger transportation.

According to him, this can be done by embarking on a holistic dredging campaign for most of the strategically important inland waterways so as to make them navigable for the passage of goods and people.

Oyetola said the ministry and its agencies equally have a duty to promote better inter-agency cooperation and coordination between the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, the Nigerian Ports Authority, and the Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority.

“As someone with a strong private sector background, we shall promote greater private sector inclusion while fostering greater efficiency through specialisation and the effective delineation of core duties between the units. “We must seize this opportunity to create positive change, leaving a lasting legacy for generations to come,” he said.

I appreciate your dedication, and I look forward to working alongside each of you in the pursuit of a better Nigeria,” he said.