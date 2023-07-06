• Says administration committed to building strong economic base

From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has inaugurated an 11- member Economic Management Team with the task of repositioning the economy of the state and building a strong and enduring economic base.

Inaugurating the members at a brief ceremony held at the Executive Council Chamber, Governor’s Office, Ado-Ekiti, Governor Oyebanji said part of the responsibilities of the team is to assist the Government in the formulation of economic and financial policies as well as promoting investment in line with the administration’s shared prosperity agenda.

He added that the team will perform the role of a strategic economic intelligence system that would assist in generating useful policy initiatives, evaluate policy performance and give advice on policy and programme direction of government to reposition the economic drive of the state.

Members of the team who are expected to serve on part-time basis include: Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi (Chief Economic Adviser/Head of Team); Mr Feyisayo Charles Ogoji; Dr Falil Ayo Abina, Mr Tope Adebayo; Dr Olugbenga Oyewole; Ms Folakemi Fatogbe and Arc. Eyitope Ajayi.

Other members drawn from Government are: Mr Akin Oyebode, Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development; Mr Niyi Adebayo, Special Adviser of Budget, Economic Planning and Performance Management; Mrs Tayo Adeola, Special Adviser on Investment, Trade and Industry; and Mr Ebenezer Boluwade, Special Adviser on Agriculture and Food Security.

Speaking at the event, Governor Oyebanji said his administration is determined to drastically reduce the economic hardship being faced by the people of the state, adding that he has been working painstakingly to scout for highly resourceful and experienced professionals to join him in the task of steering the economy into prosperity since the inception of the administration.

He described members of the team as exceptional technocrats who have made their marks in their respective chosen careers and were ready to give the state a new economic direction that would bring about inclusive growth and development.

Governor Oyebanji also told the team members that they are expected to work in tandem with the six Pillars of his administration’s development agenda to deliver sustainable economic growth and development in the state; ensure seamless implementation of the State Development Plan 2021-2050 as well as come up with policies or programmes aimed at driving the economic wellbeing and quality of life of the people.

He reiterated that the main focus of his administration was to create wealth by spreading prosperity across the world and make Ekiti the best destination of choice for investment and human development indices in Nigeria while still maintaining the shining light as the state with the least out-of-school children, lowest maternal and child mortality and high literacy level among other indices of growth and development.

“It gives me great pleasure to be here today to inaugurate the Economic Management Team (EMT) of our dear State. Today’s event is yet another step in our long journey to the shared prosperity destination which we jointly embarked upon on October 16, 2022.

“In addition to the great work that other government officials are doing and will be doing as members of executive and critical functionaries of government, the EMT will generally serve as our economic think-tank, war-room strategists and policy soundboard for our Government. The team will therefore be a sort of strategic economic intelligence system that will help in generating useful policy initiatives, evaluate policy performance and give advice on policy and programme direction generally.

“Aside the Terms of Reference (ToR), there are urgent and critical issues that your team should take on in the short run; how to grow the State’s economy in a sustainable manner to create wealth, growth and development, the need to also come up with a permanent solution to the issues of pension and unpaid gratuities and how to creatively fund strategic infrastructural renewal programmes across the State.

“I hope you can come up with a roadmap before the end of September 2023 so that implementation can be captured in the 2024 Budget,” he added.

Governor Oyebanji expressed his unreserved appreciation to the Chairman and other members of the team for accepting to serve the state in their various capacities as he commended their patriotism and willingness to step out of their comfort zones in the drive to take the state to its place of prominence in the committee of states.

The Chairman of the team, Senator Olubunmi Adetunbi, in his remarks, pledged the commitment of the team to the assignment. He thanked Governor Oyebanji for giving them an opportunity to bring their experiences to bear in the development of the state.

At the event were the Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye; Speaker of the state House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye; Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Bolaji Olagbaju; Secretary to the State Government, Dr Habibat Adubiaro; Head of Service, Barr. Bamidele Agbede and members of the State Executive Council.

Members of the EMT had their first meeting shortly after the inauguration with Governor Oyebanji in attendance.