From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor Mr Biodun Oyebanji has congratulated the Editor (Daily) of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr Eze Anaba, on his election as President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE).

Anaba emerged as the new president of the Guild at the election held during the NGE National Biennial Convention held in Owerri on Friday. He polled 250 votes to defeat his only opponent, Bolaji Adebiyi, who scored 81 votes.

The Governor, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, said Anaba’s election as NGE President offered him an opportunity to build on the achievements of his predecessors who worked hard to take the Guild to great heights. He also congratulated the Guild for a rancour-free election.

Describing Anaba as a thoroughbred professional with extensive experience and contact, Oyebanji urged the new NGE President to deploy his wealth of experience in strengthening the Guild and taking it to greater heights.

Oyebanji also congratulated other NGE executive members elected at the convention, stressing that their election has placed them in good stead to make history for themselves and contribute to the growth of the media industry as one of the pillars of democracy in Nigeria.

The Governor charged the new NGE leadership to collaborate with other media bodies in Nigeria to ensure adherence to the code of ethics of the media profession.

Oyebanji further enjoined the new NGE boss and his team to use the Guild to continue to serve as a rallying point for editorial leaders in the media profession to chart a stronger path to the growth of the industry especially in the area of better welfare for journalists, training and survival of media organisations in the country.