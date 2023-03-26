…As former governors pray for Oyebanji

From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has extolled the virtues of Ekiti born retired Bishop of Akure Anglican Dioceses, Rt. Reverend Michael Ipinmoye at his 80th birthday thanksgiving service in Ado-Ekiti, describing him as a special gift to his generation. Similarly, Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), former Governors Rahman Mimiko of Ondo State, Segun Oni of Ekiti State and Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, hailed the celebrant at the well-attended service

Governor Oyebanji who described the retired Bishop as a very proud Ekiti man who proudly carries Ekiti identity everywhere, appreciated him for his years of meritorious service to God and to humanity.

Speaking during the thanksgiving service which held at the Emmanuel Cathedral Church, Ado Ekiti, on Saturday, Governor Oyebanji described the octogenarian as a builder of men, a model and a man of God to the core.

While congratulating the Bishop, the Governor prayed to God to grant him long life and prosperity and that he will live long in good health to reap the fruit of his labour of love.

“Daddy, I bless God for your life, to be 80 in Nigeria is not by accident, it can only be God. In a Country where life expectancy is between 45 and 55years and you are 80 and strong, we give God all the glory ”

“I thank you for your service to mankind and service to God, I thank you for being a very proud Ekiti man and I thank you that you never change your Ekiti identity anywhere you are, thank you so much.

“Well, there is nothing to say other than to congratulate you and as you journey in life my prayer is that you live as long as you want,” the Governor prayed.

Governor Oyebanji who also acknowledged the presence of former Governor of Ekiti State, Engr. Segun Oni, said beyond partisan politics, the former Governor remains a brother to him.

In his goodwill message, Engr. Oni congratulated the celebrant for witnessing his 80th birthday in good health.

He also appreciated Governor Oyebanji, whom he also described as a brother. In apparent reference to his case against the election of Governor Oyebanji, Engr. Oni said political contest is a normal thing in democracy just as seeking the intervention of the judiciary in determining knotty issues. He prayed for God’s continued support to enable the Governor achieve a successful tenure.

Former Governor Mimiko, in his brief remarks, said he was not surprised at the developmental strides of the Governor Oyebanji administration. He said he had known the Governor as a young man and was convinced he had the right training, preparation and capacity to excel as Governor of Ekiti State.

“My prayer is that you will become the best Governor ever in the history of our country. Governor Oyebanji and I have been together for a long time and I know he was well groomed and has the capacity to excel as Chief Executive of the state. I am not surprised he hit the ground running and the result is quite evident”, Mimiko said.

In his sermon, titled, ‘Response to God’s Faithfulness’, a retired Bishop from Osun State, Reverend James Afolabi, described the celebrant as a simple but firm man of God, and enjoined him to continue to live his life for God as it is the only way he can respond to God’s faithfulness at all times.

Also present at the event were representative of Ondo State Governor, Commissioner for Mineral Resources, Engr. Rasaq Obe; many traditional rulers from Ondo and Ekiti states among other dignitaries.