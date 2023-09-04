The National President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Dele Kelvin Oye, Esq., has congratulated Mr. Ade Adefeko as NACCIMA Council ratifies his election as the Public Relations Officer for the body.

In a statement, Oye expressed confidence that the PRO will deploy his wealth of experience and expertise to ensure that the vision and mission of NACCIMA are achieved in the years to come.

He said, “We are pleased to inform you that your election as the Public Relations Officer for the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has been ratified by the NACCIMA Council. This decision was made at the Council meeting held on 23rd August 2023.

“As the public relations officer, you shall take the lead in promoting the activities and interests of NACCIMA to the public, stakeholders, and other organizations. Additionally, you shall serve as the chairman of the NACCIMA publicity committee, steering the committee towards achieving its aims and objectives.

“We congratulate you on this landmark achievement and pledge our support towards ensuring that you succeed in your new responsibilities. We trust that you will use your wealth of experience and expertise to ensure that the vision and mission of NACCIMA are achieved in the years to come.”

The NACCIMA boss added, “Once again, congratulations on your ratification as the NACCIMA public relations officer. We look forward to working closely with you towards the advancement of the Nigerian business landscape.”