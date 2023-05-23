From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, has described the death of the Aremo of Offa, Prof. Jamiu Mosobalaje Oyawoye, as a great loss not only to the ancient Offa Kingdom but also to the rest of the nation and humanity.

Prof. Oyawoye, Africa’s first Professor of Geology, died on Monday afternoon at the ripe age of 95 years.

In a statement signed by the University’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Kunle Akogun, the Vice Chancellor said that he received the death of the renowned scholar and community leader with rude shock, noting that Prof. Oyawoye died at a time when his counsels were still cherished.

The Vice Chancellor said that Prof. Oyawoye, who was a one time Chairman of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), was an outstanding statesman, a deeply religious personality, exciting business man and a priceless asset to the people of his community.

He added that Prof. Oyawoye was not only a leading intellectual but one of the pioneer sets of eggheads that took over leading academic positions at the premier University of Ibadan shortly after the nation’s independence.

Prof. Egbewole said that the deceased was a great friend ans patron of the University of Ilorin, recalling that he was one of the eminent Kwarans who responded to the call of the University for support.

The Vice Chancellor specifically mentioned the late elderstatesman ‘s sponsorship of the Mosobalaje Oyawoye

Annual Lecture at the University’s Faculty of Physical Sciences since the past 15 years.

The annual lecture, he said, has been of tremendous positive impact on the staff and students of the Faculty as well as members of the public over the years.

Prof. Egbewole condoled with the government and people of Kwara State on the death of a truly distinguished citizen.

He also sympathised with the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi Esuwoye II, and the good people of Offa and especially the Muslim community on the demise of an outstanding community leader.

The Vice Chancellor urged the bereaved Oyawoye family to take solace in the fact that their patriarch led a fulfilled life full of pioneering achievements in the service of Almighty Allah and humanity.

Prof. Egbewole prayed Allah to forgive the shortcomings of Prof. Oyawoye and grant him peaceful repose in Aljannah Fridaous.