From Gyang Bere, Jos

Community leaders, comprising of youths and women in Plateau state have been trained on early warning and early response by Oxfam Nigeria to identify early warning and early response issues in their respective communities for swift security interventions.

Country Director, Oxfam in Nigeria, Dr. Vincent Ahonsi who declared open a two-day training programme, with participants from Jos North and Jos South Local Government Areas, tagged “Early Warning and Early Response (EWER) System for Community Stakeholders”, held at Chrispan hotel, Jos.

The programme sponsored by Start Fund, was aimed at strengthening mechanisms for early response to electoral violence in Plateau.

“This training is aimed at strengthening community capacity to adopt mechanisms that promote peaceful

co-existence, understanding the triggers of violence, mitigation measures and build trust among various stakeholders within communities in Kano and Plateau states.

“It is anticipated that the capacity of stakeholders across communities which have been built on, would translate to sustainable measures towards peaceful co-existence and more resilient

communities in the face of triggers of violent conflicts.”

Dr. Ahonsi expressed gratitude to center for the Advocacy of Justice & Rights (CAJR) and Centre for Human Rights and Social Advancement (CEFSAN) who are their partners for working assiduously to deliver on the project.

He noted that stakeholders across government Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs), religious and

traditional leaders, Association of Persons Living with Disability (PLWD), Youth and Women groups, CSOs, media organizations among others participated and gave the needed support towards the success of the project and especially, their donor, Start Network who made the project possible.

Dr. Ahonsi admonished the stakeholders to work inclusively to create a society where democracy thrives, and to give voice to the voiceless, while puting into practice the skills and competency they have acquired to enlighten community members in the country.

The Project Coordinator, Mr. Daniel Audu applauded participants for their availability and urged them to take early warning serious in their respective communities for swift security network.

He urged them to take advantage of the the knowledge acquired to educate and enlighten members of their communities on reporting issues capable of triggering violence for swift intervention.

Participants at the training expressed gratitude to Oxfam for availing them the opportunity to acquire the requisite knowledge on how to prevent outbreak of violence in the state.