by Rapheal

From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, has commenced the construction of a memorial park in honour of the slain victims of the June 5 horrific attack on St Francis Catholic Church, Owaluwa Street, Owo.

Governor Akeredolu said the memorial park located in the heart of Owo, would be a beauty to behold when completed.

The governor spoke during an inspection visit to the construction site on Saturday.

He was accompanied to the site by the Special Adviser on Union Matters and Special Duties, Mr. Dare Aragbaiye.

Akeredolu disclosed that his administration was determined not to forget the souls that departed on that fateful day.

He said that the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who visited Owo to commiserate with the state and the people after the incident, would be invited to commission the project when completed.

His words: “The architect who designed this place, Femi Bello, the Odopetu of Akure Kingdom, I want to thank him very well, because he showed interest in this project. His interest is beyond the normal; so I thank you.

“By the time we finish this memorial park, it will be a beauty to behold and it is going to measure up to any memorial park anywhere because the architect, has taken his time to do so much good work here. It is for us to just wait and see it.

“Come rain, come sunshine, this project must be completed before the end of May. When this incident (attack) happened, our president-elect was here. I know that by the time we tell him we have this memorial park for him to come and commission, I think it will be a joy to him. That will be just a week after his inauguration; I pray he will come so that he can see this memorial park.

“For us, we are determined not to forget the souls that have departed. They were 41 in number. Others that are still nursing the wounds, although they have gone back to their homes; they have been discharged; some of them are out patients.”

Earlier, the Commissioner for Infrastructure, Land and Housing, Raimi Aminu, commended Governor Akeredolu for not forgetting the departed souls.

He said the befitting Memorial Park would be completed before ending of May this year.