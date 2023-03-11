by David

From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has commenced the construction of a befitting Memorial Park in honour of the slain victims of the June 5 horrific attack at St Francis Catholic Church, Owaluwa street, Owo.

Governor Akeredolu said the Memorial Park, located in the heart of Owo will be a beauty to behold when completed.

The Governor spoke during an inspection visit to the construction site on Saturday.

He was accompanied to the site by the Special Adviser on Union Matters and Special Duties, Mr Dare Aragbaiye.

Akeredolu disclosed that his administration is determined not to forget the souls that departed on a fateful day.

He hinted that the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who visited Owo to commiserate with the State and the people after the incident, will be invited to commission the project when completed.

His words:” The Architect who designed this place, Architect Femi Bello, the Odopetu of Akure Kingdom, I want to thank him very well, because he showed interest in this project. His interest is beyond normal, so I thank you.

“By the time we finish this Memorial Park, it will be a beauty to behold and it is going to measure up to any Memorial Park anywhere because the Architect, has taken his time to do so many good works here. It is for us to just wait and see it.

“Come rain, come sunshine, this project must be completed before the end of May. When this incident (attack) happened, our President-elect was here. I know that by the time we tell him we have this Memorial Park for him to come and commission it, I think it will be a joy to him. That will be just a week after his inauguration, I pray he will come so that he can see this Memorial Park.

“For us, we are determined not to forget the souls that have departed. They were 41 in number. And others that are still nursing the wounds, although they have gone back to their homes, they have been discharged, and some of them are outpatients.

“As you know, we also have a lady whose two legs were amputated. The government has provided the necessary prosthesis that she can use. I’m told that she has been able to use it. Her rehabilitation is moving on well and we are sure that she will still live a normal life. That is what I believe, she will live a normal life.

“So, for us, it is just a way of remembering those 41 souls that died.”

Earlier, the Commissioner for Infrastructure, Land and Housing, Engr Raimi Aminu commended Governor Akeredolu for not forgetting the departed souls.

He said the befitting Memorial Park will be completed before ending of May this year.

“Government has decided to site at this location befitting Memorial Park in remembrance of those departed souls. It is going to be a befitting one, well drawn and which can compete with others throughout the world.

“Apart from that, the government also has the intention of siting so many things like museums and other things around this area. So, this is going to be a centre of attraction after completion and it will beautify the city, and at the same time, those people that lost their lives will be remembered for life.

“Anybody that passes here will know that something happens at so date. All things being equal, by God’s grace, this project will be completed before ending of May 2023.” the Commissioner added.